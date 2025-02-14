Entain rejigs board after CEO’s surprise departure

The FTSE 100 betting giant has made corresponding changes after announcing Gavin Isaacs’ resignation.

UK.- Entain made the surprise announcement on Tuesday that Gavin Isaacs had resigned from the position of CEO after just five months. The Australian lawyer and former president of Scientific Games left the company with immediate effect, leaving chair Stella David to step in again as interim CEO as she did between the departure of Jette Nygaard-Andersen in December 2023 and the arrival of Isaacs on September 2 2024.

Entain Plc has now made further corresponding changes to its board of directors following the announcement. As interim CEO, Stella David has stepped down from the Capital Allocation, People & Governance, and Sustainability & Compliance committees.

Senior independent director Pierre Bouchut, who has assumed the role of interim chair, has agreed to take on the dual responsibilities of Chair of the Capital Allocation and People & Governance committees. As a result, the board has appointed David Satz as senior independent director.

Satz is a former executive from Caesars Entertainment Corporation executive and has served as a non-executive director of Entain since 2020. He has been a member of the Sustainability & Compliance Committee and the Audit Committee since he joined the board. Meanwhile, Helen Ashton has accepted a position on the Capital Allocation Committee. All changes take effect immediately.

Gavin Isaacs

Entain says that Isaac left the company by mutual agreement. It says the decision will have no impact on financial performance, maintaining its upgraded guidance of EBITDA at £1,040m–£1,090m for 2025. Entain is due to publish full-year 2024 results on March 6.