Phyllyp Sedicias, WA.Technology: “Our vision for 2025 is to solidify our position in Brazil and continue expanding as a dominant player in other emerging markets”

Phyllyp Sedicias, country director of Brazil at WA.Technology, gave Focus Gaming News an interview ahead of SBC Summit in Rio.

Exclusive interview.- Phyllyp Sedicias, country director of Brazil at WA.Technology, spoke with Focus Gaming News ahead of SBC Summit in Rio. In an exclusive interview, he discussed the company’s experience in the Brazilian market, its latest platform, and its vision for the future of igaming in Brazil.

WA.Technology has been making significant strides in the Brazilian market. What’s the secret to your success?

Our success in Brazil comes down to a few key factors. First, we have a deep understanding of the local market. Our team is comprised of Brazilian experts who know the nuances of the regulatory landscape, player preferences, and cultural considerations. Second, we’re committed to providing tailored solutions.

We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. Our platforms are designed to meet the specific needs of each client. Finally, we invest heavily in technology. We’re constantly innovating and developing new features to enhance the player experience and drive operator success.

Tell us more about your latest platform. What makes it so special?

Our new platform is a game-changer for Brazilian operators. It’s one of the first truly native platforms available, meaning it’s built from the ground up specifically for the Brazilian market. This allows for unparalleled levels of customisation and localisation. For example, we’ve integrated advanced CRM capabilities that enable operators to create highly targeted player promotions, resulting in significantly improved conversion rates. Early results from our client trials have been extremely encouraging.

Brazil’s regulatory environment is complex. How does WA.Technology help operators navigate these challenges?

Navigating the regulatory landscape in Brazil can be daunting. That’s where our expertise comes in. We have a dedicated team, including a Brazilian regulation director, who works closely with government bodies and regulatory agencies. We help our clients understand the requirements, ensure compliance, and advocate for a regulatory environment that fosters both player protection and business growth. We were also one of the first companies to receive authorization to operate in Brazil, which speaks volumes about our commitment to compliance.

“Our new platform is a game-changer for Brazilian operators.” Phyllyp Sedicias, country director of Brazil at WA.Technology.

What role does customisation play in your platform offerings?

Customisation is at the heart of our philosophy. We understand that every operator is different, with unique goals and target audiences. That’s why we don’t offer white-label solutions. Instead, we work closely with each client to develop a platform that perfectly aligns with their specific needs. This personalised approach allows operators to create truly engaging experiences that resonate with their players.

Looking ahead, what are WA.Technology’s plans for expansion?

While Brazil remains a key focus, we’re also looking to expand our reach throughout Latin America and beyond, as I have no doubt that it will be high on the agenda for Brazilian operators. We see significant opportunities for them in markets like Ecuador and Chile, as well as Portuguese-speaking regions in Africa. Mozambique and Angola are great examples of this, given the size of their population and economy. Of course, we’re committed to supporting our clients as they expand into new territories, providing them with the tools and expertise they need to succeed. We cannot underestimate how significant Brazil’s regulation is and the knock-on effects it will have on global expansion.

“We were also one of the first companies to receive authorization to operate in Brazil, which speaks volumes about our commitment to compliance.” Phyllyp Sedicias, country director of Brazil at WA.Technology.

What’s your vision for WA.Technology in 2025 and beyond?

Our vision is to solidify our position as the leading provider of igaming platforms in Brazil and continue expanding as a truly dominant player in other emerging markets. We’ll achieve this by continuing to invest in technology, fostering strong relationships with our clients, and staying ahead of the curve in terms of regulatory developments. We’re confident that 2025 will be a pivotal year for WA.Technology, and we’re very excited by the opportunities that lie ahead given all the hard work that we’ve put in over the last few years.