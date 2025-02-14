Danish gambling revenue hits new high

The rise in online casino revenue drove Denmark’s full-year gambling revenue to a new record.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that gross gambling revenue reached DKK7.27bn (€974.1m) in 2024, a rise of 6.9 per cent year-on-year. The growth was driven by the rise in online casino gaming, where revenue was up 14.7 per cent to DKK3.53bn.

Slots contributed the majority of online gambling revenue (78.2 per cent), followed by blackjack (6.7 per cent) and roulette (6.4 per cent). Poker, bingo and other games made smaller contributions.

Sports betting revenue also rose, although more modestly, climbing 1.2 per cent to DKK2.21bn. Mobile betting accounted for 70.4 per cent of all sports betting revenue, desktop computer betting 15.1 per cent and land-based retail betting 14.5 per cent. Land-based casino revenue grew by 1.7 per cent to DKK368m but the revenue from land-based slots was down 1.2 per cent at DKK1.16bn.

As for December, revenue was up just 0.8 per cent year-on-year despite a 13.6 per cent rise in online casino revenue. That flattish overall total was because sports betting revenue fell by 15.7 per cent and slot machine revenue by 1.7 per cent.

Late last year, Spillemyndigheden announced a change in certification requirements for game suppliers. By mid-year, suppliers will need to make their own annual regulatory compliance submissions rather than have operators file reports on their games.

B2C operators that also make their own games will need to comply with the new rules by submitting separate reports for each activity. When licence holders submit reports, they must select the category ‘Certification – Licence Holder’ on the regulator’s website. Suppliers must select the category ‘Certification – Game Supplier’.

Spillemyndigheden says the change is intended to provide more clarity for stakeholders by giving operators and suppliers independent responsibilities. The new process has gone live, but suppliers have been given a six-month transition period until July to adjust. From July 1, it will be obligatory for suppliers to make the new separate submissions.





