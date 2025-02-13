EEGS kicks off the year with insightful webinar on AI’s impact on the gaming industry

EEGS’ first webinar of the year is scheduled for February 19 at 1 PM CET.

Press release.- The Eastern European Gaming Summit (EEGS) is excited to announce its first webinar of the year, scheduled for February 19, which will focus on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the gaming industry. Set to begin at 1 PM CET, this online event will feature a distinguished panel of industry experts who will delve into the crucial intersections of AI, responsible gambling, and regulatory compliance.

Titled “Rolling the Dice on AI: How Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping the Gaming Industry,” this engaging session aims to address both the opportunities and challenges that AI presents within the gaming sector. The panel will comprise:

– Rossi McKee – co-founder, Telematic Interactive Bulgaria AD

– Paula Murphy – head of business development, Mindway AI

– Joseph Borg – partner, WH Partners

– Dr. Galia Mancheva – founder & CEO, Ai Advy

These thought leaders will discuss how AI is fundamentally reshaping the gaming experience, enhancing personalisation, improving player engagement, and reinforcing responsible gambling initiatives. Additionally, with the EU AI Act on the horizon, the conversation will explore the implications of this legislative development and its potential impact on the gaming landscape.

All attendees of the EEGS webinar will receive a certificate of attendance, adding value to their professional development and knowledge in this rapidly evolving field.

The event will take place online via Zoom, lasting one hour, and registration is required to join.

Event Details:

Date: February 19th

Time: 13:00 CET (1 hour duration)

Platform: Online via Zoom

Registration: Required – https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/

The organisers of the webinar said: “This is an invaluable opportunity for industry professionals, regulators, and stakeholders to gain insights into the evolving role of AI in gaming. Don’t miss out on this enlightening discussion. Register now and be part of the conversation on the impact of AI on the gaming sector.”