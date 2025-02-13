BetConstruct: “We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge innovations at SBC Summit Rio 2025”

The BetConstruct team sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s expectations ahead of SBC Summit Rio 2025.

Exclusive interview.- From February 25 to 27, Brazil will host SBC Summit Rio, one of the most important events for the LatAm gaming market. On the eve of the event, BetConstruct granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to discuss the company’s expectations, the unique demands of the Latin American audience and the main goals and challenges for 2025.

BetConstruct will attend SBC Summit Rio. What expectations do you have for this event?

As BetConstruct’s team, we expect SBC Summit Rio to be a key platform for networking, exploring market trends, and showcasing our latest innovations. We look forward to engaging with other leaders in the igaming industry, sharing advanced ideas, creating new partnerships as well as emphasising our presence in the region’s growing betting and gaming market.

“We expect SBC Summit Rio to be a key platform for networking, exploring market trends, and showcasing our latest innovations.” BetConstruct.

Did you prepare any special presentation for the event?

We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge innovations at SBC Summit Rio 2025. We’ll highlight our state-of-the-art loyalty solutions tailored for both B2C and B2B markets. Our presentation will delve into advanced retention strategies and explore the growing influence of NFTs in shaping acquisition and retention tactics for 2025. Key highlights will include our established Sportsbook, expansive Casino Suite, and groundbreaking loyalty systems like The Last Battle and The Last Battle Universe, the first igaming B2B loyalty system. We’ll also feature Trebuchet for player engagement and Bonus Pie with NFT-based rewards. BetConstruct will also have a keynote speech where we will present our portfolio, providing insights into how these solutions are driving success in the gaming industry.

The Latin American market is eclectic and diverse. What are the main challenges you find there?

One of the key aspects we prioritise at BetConstruct is effectively navigating the diverse regulatory landscape of Latin America. Additionally, cultural differences require tailored marketing and localised products, as preferences vary across the region. As the market continues to grow, responsible gambling practices remain a key focus. The SBC Summit Rio provides an excellent platform for the industry to address these challenges and find solutions which will drive future growth.

Your partnership with Fast Track to offer all-in-one player engagement and CRM solutions tailored for the Latin American igaming market is a significant step. How do you see this technology addressing the specific challenges of customer engagement in Latin America’s diverse markets?

BetConstruct is committed to growth and innovation, always seeking to enhance its offerings and adapt to the evolving needs of global markets. Our collaboration with Fast Track is a direct reflection of this commitment. By integrating Fast Track’s AI-powered CRM technology with BetConstruct’s expansive product suite, we are opening new doors for operators in Latin America. This partnership exemplifies BetConstruct’s drive for continuous growth and delivering innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of our diverse markets.

In a market like Latin America, why do you think it is essential to offer personalised 1:1 experiences?

By tailoring interactions to each client’s unique needs, we help build strong connections and ensure we provide relevant and value-driven solutions. The SBC Summit Rio is the perfect platform to engage key decision-makers, allowing us to address specific challenges, showcase our expertise, and create meaningful partnerships that drive success in the region.

What are your plans for the following months?

In the upcoming months, BetConstruct will continue to focus on expanding in growing markets and showcasing innovative technologies. At ICE Barcelona, we showcased our strategic plans for 2025 and we will continue to build on that momentum in the months ahead. By deepening the connections we’ve established and tailoring our solutions to meet regional needs, we aim to stay ahead of industry trends, explore new opportunities, and foster collaboration with other leaders to drive innovation.

We strongly suggest that you keep a close eye on BetConstruct which has additional surprises for 2025.



