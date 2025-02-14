Kansas sports betting handle hits new record in January

The handle up 26 per cent from January 2024.

US.- The Kansas Lottery has reported sports betting figures for January. The sports betting handle was $301.8m, up 26 per cent from January 2024 and 15.5 per cent from December 2024. It’s the first time it exceeds the $300m mark and surpasses the previous high of $290.9m reported in November 2024.

Of the total bet, mobile wagers accounted for $293.2m of handle and retail generated $8.6m. Revenue was $16.2m, up 12.7 per cent from January 2024 and 83.9 per cent month-on-month. Of the total revenue, $16m came from mobile bets, with retail bets generating $128,386.

There are six online operators and four retail sportsbooks in the state. DraftKings led the online market, accepting $123.4m in wagers and recording $7.9m in revenue. FanDuel generated $96.5m in handle and $7.9m in revenue and BetMGM posted $25.6m in wagers and $1m in revenue.

Hollywood Casino led the retail market, accepting $6.2m in wagers and generating $49,186 in revenue, and Kansas Star posted $1.4m in handle and $64,047 in revenue. The tax take was $1.6m.