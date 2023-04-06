Pragmatic Play invokes a wild countdown with Gods of Giza

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

This latest slot is a visually striking and feature-rich game, set in the heart of ancient Egypt.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, takes players to the land of the pharaohs on a quest for wild riches in its latest release, Gods of Giza.

In this visually striking and feature-rich game, set in the heart of ancient Egypt, various coloured jewels are joined by Anubis and Horus on the 5×5 grid with 10 paylines.

Wins in the base game are awarded when adjacent clusters of three or more symbols land on the reels. Each win activates the popular tumble feature, which removes winning symbols from play and sets off a cascade of new symbols. The cascades continue for as long as they produce winning combinations.

Each win can also create a wild symbol with a countdown of spins. These wilds remain on the reels with each spin until the countdown is finished. Wilds can carry random multipliers of up to 10x, and if more than one wild is part of a winning combination, their multipliers multiply each other to unlock even bigger wins.

Free spins can also signal incredible wins for players. Three scatters award 10 free spins, which are triggered once cascading wins have been completed. Five more free spins are awarded for each additional scatter that lands and with room on the reels for up to 25 scatters, which means a single bonus can include as many as 120 free spins, with a maximum win of up to 5,000x the bet.

Gods of Giza joins recent hits The Red Queen and Big Bass Hold & Spinner in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio of over 300 unique game titles.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Cascading wins, wild multiplier countdowns and a bonus with up to 120 free spins combine to give Gods of Giza the kind of exciting gameplay and massive win potential that players have come to expect from Pragmatic Play.

“We’re confident this epic slot will become yet another player favourite in our award-winning portfolio.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

