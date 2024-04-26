Pragmatic Play delivers brand new dedicated live studio for Betsson

Every detail of the studio has been designed to Betsson’s precise requirements.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with Betsson Group to deliver an exclusive dedicated Live Casino studio featuring a mix of premium Blackjack and Roulette tables.

Incorporating all the fan-favourite features of Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino games, including multiplayer mode, chat functionality, and bet behind, the nine custom-built tables have been uniquely crafted to immerse players in the Betsson Group brands.

In total, eight new dedicated Blackjack tables and one new Roulette table will be broadcast from the custom-built live studio, every detail of which has been designed to Betsson’s precise requirements.

It is the latest dedicated studio to be delivered by Pragmatic Play, whose operator partners can also use Smart Studio to customize elements of the Live Casino titles to produce bespoke environments that showcase their brands.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Delivering a dedicated studio for Betsson marks another milestone for Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Live Casino offering. Betsson is a much-valued partner, and we are delighted to provide them with an immersive live environment that is fully dedicated to their brand.”

Chellyanne Cassar, live casino manager at Betsson Group, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Pragmatic Play to ensure delivery of a bespoke dedicated studio, where we can showcase our brand-new Blackjack and Roulette tables.”

Then, he commented: “The partnership highlights our shared commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences, and we’re thrilled with the final results of the studio.”