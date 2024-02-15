Pragmatic Play ignites blazing rewards in Pompeii Megareels Megaways

Four, five or six fireball scatters award entry to the bonus round with 15, 20 or 25 free spins respectively.

This slot delivers up to 117,649 ways to win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play creates an eruption of winning chances in its latest slots adventure, Pompeii Megareels Megaways. Played across six ever-changing reels against the backdrop of Mount Vesuvius, this fiery slot delivers up to 117,649 ways to win and includes emperor, armour, chariot, and other iconic symbols of ancient Rome.

Winning combinations trigger the popular tumble feature, resulting in a cascade of new symbols and randomly expanding any reel that contained a winning symbol.

Four, five or six fireball scatters award entry to the bonus round with 15, 20 or 25 free spins respectively. Explosive rewards await in the bonus round, where each win is multiplied by the total number of winning symbols in the tumble.

Pompeii Megareels Megaways follows recent hit Slots from Pragmatic Play, including The Alter Ego and Big Bass Floats My Boat.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pompeii Megareels Megaways combines Pragmatic Play’s popular tumble feature with the ubiquitous Megaways mechanic to deliver a dynamic gameplay experience enhanced by expanding reels and variable multipliers.”