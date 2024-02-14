Pragmatic Play takes multi-product offering live with Betnacional in Brazil

Players of the NSX-owned brand can now enjoy Pragmatic Play’s expansive collection of games.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has taken three of its popular product suites live with Betnacional, a leading Brazilian brand. Players of the NSX-owned brand can now enjoy Pragmatic Play’s expansive collection of slot games, including the hugely popular Big Bass series, as well as Sweet Bonanza and Gates of Olympus.

As part of the deal, Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of groundbreaking live casino products is also now live for Betnacional customers, including player favourites such as Vegas Ball Bonanza and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand alongside classic live dealer titles such as Blackjack and Roulette.

Furthermore, players can now enjoy the supplier’s acclaimed range of immersive virtual sports titles, including horse and greyhound racing alongside the popular release Force 1.

Pragmatic Play continues to build upon its impressive position in the Latin American market, with a significant presence in multiple jurisdictions. The partnership follows recent signings with the likes of Salsa Technology and Jogar.com.vc, with the supplier’s content continuing to perform exceptionally well in the market.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Betnacional is an emerging brand throughout Brazil, and I’m thrilled Pragmatic Play is further strengthening its position in the Latin American market through this partnership”.

“Pragmatic Play has seen tremendous success in the region with its wide range of slots, live casino, and virtual sports products, and I am confident that visitors to the Betnacional brand will embrace and enjoy everything on offer.”

Luiz Andrade Lima, from Betnacional, added: “Pragmatic Play continues to be one of the most in-demand suppliers throughout Latin America, and especially in Brazil, so we’re extremely excited to be bringing its titles to our casino. Taking such a comprehensive array of content live has allowed us to start 2024 with a real statement of intent, and we’re confident we’ll reap the rewards.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, virtual sports, and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.