Pragmatic Play grows LatAm presence with Nekobet

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has expanded its reach within Latin America after going live with Nekobet.

The operator will now gain access to the provider’s prominent slots vertical including recent hit tiles like Starlight Christmas™ and Sweet Powernudge™. These will be joined by award-winning slots like Sugar Rush™ and Gates of Olympus™ alongside industry staples such as The Dog House™.

This commercial deal will further extend Pragmatic Play’s expansive footprint within Latin America, with the provider experiencing significant growth within the region via numerous additional partnerships in recent years.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are excited to begin working with Nekobet and delivering its customers our highly engaging and entertaining slot titles.

“The operator has a substantial presence within the wider LatAm market and this partnership along with many others serves as a catalyst to our wider plans of the continued growth within the region throughout 2023.”

Gustavo Arboleda at Nekobet said: “Pragmatic Play’s slot vertical will provide our valued players with an extensive portfolio of innovative titles to choose from. The provider has become synonymous with quality, and we are excited to deliver these exceptional games to our players for the first time.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

