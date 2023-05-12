Pragmatic Play extends presence in Brazil with Vem Betar

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has strengthened its foothold in Brazil after signing an agreement with local operator Vem Betar.

As part of the deal, Pragmatic Play’s extensive portfolio of Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports content will be available to Vem Betar’s player base.

Recently released Slots including Big Bass – Keeping it Reel and Gods of Giza as well as award-winning favourites such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush will soon be live, alongside a vast collection of Live Casino titles including Mega Wheel and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand.

In addition, a range of virtual sports products including football, greyhound and horse racing will be available to Vem Betar’s customers, with immersive 3D renderings of the events to enjoy.

Following recent partnerships with SA Esportes, FullReto and Dinastia, the agreement sees Pragmatic Play continue to expand throughout the LatAm market, with Brazil, in particular, emerging as a leading source of commercial opportunity for the provider.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re excited to be bringing our portfolio of Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports titles to even more players in Brazil with Vem Betar.

“Our LatAm presence is on an upwards trajectory and this partnership continues to strengthen our position in the region. We’re thrilled to be able to reach more players than before in one of our leading markets.”

Vem Betar representative said: “Pragmatic Play has one of the largest and most impressive portfolios of any provider, so we’re delighted to be able to offer its products to our player base. We have every faith this will be a truly successful partnership and we’re excited to see the reception to these truly innovative and engaging games.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.