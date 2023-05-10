Pragmatic Play expands in Ontario with bet365

The agreement is Pragmatic Play’s second in both Ontario and North America as a whole.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is taking its entire content portfolio live in Ontario with bet365.

The partnership marks the first time Pragmatic Play’s suite of Live Casino games has been available in the province, with players in Ontario now able to discover staple titles such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand alongside recent hits such as PowerUP Roulette.

The provider’s Virtual Sports vertical has also gone live, including the high-octane Force 1, with immersive 3D renderings and 24/7 availability for bet365’s player base to enjoy.

In addition, following last year’s deal with NorthStar Gaming in which Pragmatic Play took its slots portfolio live in Ontario, its first entry point into the market, more players in the province can now enjoy award-winning classics such as Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus.

The agreement is Pragmatic Play’s second in both Ontario and North America as a whole, with the provider keen to explore the massive growth potential of the market as more states and territories seek to legalise online gambling and sports betting.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Partnering with bet365 in Ontario is an exciting move for us at Pragmatic Play, as we continue to expand our reach in regulated markets across the world.

“We’re delighted to enhance bet365’s offering in North America with some of the best games in the industry. As we are already live in Ontario with our award-winning range of Slots, this deal brings even more of our premium content to players in the province, including our popular Live Casino and Virtual Sports products.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Pragmatic Play into the Ontario market. Its combination of award-winning innovative slots and live games perfectly fits bet365’s games product, and will be a welcome addition for our Ontario customers.”

