Pragmatic Play expands its presence in Africa with PrideBet Ghana

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has deepened its footprint in Africa following a multi-product deal with PrideBet.

The Ghana-based sports and casino brand now offers Pragmatic Play’s complete portfolio of slots content, including the popular Big Bass series, as well as the recent release The Knight King and multi-award-winning games Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush.

PrideBet players can also enjoy Pragmatic Play’s full suite of virtual sports content. Available 24/7 and powered by a real-time physics engine that delivers unrivalled high-quality rendering, the market-leading portfolio of sporting titles produces realistic and fully immersive entertainment experiences.

Pragmatic Play’s partnership with PrideBet is its latest in Africa, as the provider looks to consolidate its position in regulated markets across the continent.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re delighted to welcome PrideBet to our ever-expanding client base. Ghana is one of the biggest and most highly regulated markets in Africa. With player protection and sustainability being top priorities for Pragmatic Play, this partnership represents an excellent opportunity for us to expand our presence on the continent.”

Kwadwo Amaning-Kwarteng, country manager at PrideBet Ghana, said: “We see Pragmatic Play as a strategic partner in our strong ambition to become the premier sports betting and gaming destination for players in Ghana and beyond.

“Pragmatic Play will provide PrideBet Ghana with quality slots and virtual sports content alongside our sports product. We want to truly stick to our slogan that at PrideBet – Together We Play, and bringing in elite-level content will allow us to attract even more fans of both verticals.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

