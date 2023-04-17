Pragmatic Play introduces new slot game “3 Dancing Monkeys”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

This Asian-inspired slot depicts a fanfare of traditional symbols.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play introduces a trio of charming primates with big moves in its latest release, 3 Dancing Monkeys.

This Asian-inspired slot depicts a fanfare of traditional symbols, from oriental lamps, fans and jars that must form a matching combination across the slot’s 5×3 reels to unlock a win.

The vibrant red, green and blue gemstone symbols can appear on any spin, these gems are collected by the corresponding monkey on the right-hand side of the grid and can randomly trigger the free spins bonus round. Five free spins are awarded for each gem that lands on the triggering spin, with each gem coming with a unique modifier that alters gameplay.

The red gem’s modifier transforms the grid into 5×5 reels, while the green gem adds more wild symbols to the second, third and fourth reels. The blue gem’s modifier adds multipliers of 2x, 3x or 5x to each wild symbol, applying the multiplier to all winning combinations that include affected wilds.

An additional five free spins are awarded whenever a modifier is triggered in the bonus round, with special Money Scatter symbols also appearing to create big win potential of up to 12,077x the player’s bet

3 Dancing Monkeys is the latest in Pragmatic Play’s streak of recent hits, including Gods of Giza and The Red Queen, adding to an award-winning portfolio of over 300 unique game titles.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “3 Dancing Monkeys joins Pragmatic Play’s ever-growing Slots portfolio with its engaging design, energetic soundtrack and massive win potential. With three dynamic game modifiers, the slot offers a unique monkey-linked trigger that gives players a different gameplay experience with every playthrough, in addition to a huge max win of over 12,000x.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.