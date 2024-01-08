Pragmatic Play embarks on a wild adventure with The Big Dawgs

The Big Dawgs follows hot on the heels of Blade & Fangs, Pragmatic Play’s first hit slot of 2024.

This canine-inspired slot has 2,304 ways to win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to release the hounds in The Big Dawgs. In this canine-inspired slot with 2,304 ways to win, a litter of dog and object symbols can create winning combinations from left to right, top to bottom, anywhere on the 5×5 grid. These symbols are then removed from play, potentially leading to tumble wins as the remaining symbols fall to the bottom of the screen.

Each winning combination will add either a Wild or Multi Wild (with 2x multiplier) to the reels, making subsequent wins easier to form by substituting for all base game symbols. A 2×2 or 3×3 Big Dawg Wild can also trigger randomly on any spin to boost win potential.

As winning symbols fall away, the word “DAWGS” is revealed underneath, graffitied both horizontally and vertically across the grid. Uncovering one or both of these words triggers the Dirty Dawgs or Double Dawgs free spins bonus round respectively.

In the Dirty Dawgs bonus round, players are awarded five free spins, which are retriggered whenever the word DAWGS is revealed once again. At the start of each free spin, a 1x multiplier is applied to wins and increases by 1x with each tumble. 10 free spins are awarded in the Double Dawgs bonus round, during which a 1x multiplier increases by 1x after each win and remains sticky between spins.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Offering 2,304 ways to win and two distinct free spin bonus rounds with a novel way to access them, The Big Dawgs is a wild and fun addition to Pragmatic Play’s growing collection of canine-themed Slots.”

