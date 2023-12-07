Pragmatic Play presents Candy Jar Clusters

This new online slot presents players with a 7x7 grid featuring cupcakes, macarons, fruits, and other sugar symbols.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has served up another sweet treat in Candy Jar Clusters. Set in a confectionery-coated landscape, the new online slot presents players with a 7×7 grid featuring cupcakes, macarons, fruits, and other sugar symbols. Winning clusters form when six or more of these symbols connect vertically or horizontally, with a tumble mechanic then removing the combinations from play and replacing them with new symbols from above.

A random 2x-100x multiplier can be triggered during a winning spin and applied to any subsequent tumble wins that occur in the same sequence.

Yellow, red, or green candy symbols appearing in winning clusters are collected in feature jars marked Wild, Free Spins, and Jackpots respectively. Each bonus candy collected can randomly trigger free spins with one, two, or three modifiers: Wilds (yellow candy), Retriggers (red candy), or Jackpots (green candy).

The Wilds modifier guarantees that 6-12 Wilds will hit in random positions on each free spin. If the Retriggers modifier is active, 1-4 additional free spins will be awarded at the beginning of the round, with the potential for Extra Free Spins and Super Spins (free spins containing only high-value symbols) to be collected. And if the Jackpot modifier activates, five fixed jackpots are made available, with players able to win up to 2,000x their bet.

Candy Jar Clusters follows Sugar Supreme Powernudge as the latest title to join Pragmatic Play’s sweet universe, which also includes the multi-award-winning slot Sugar Rush and acclaimed Live Casino game Sweet Bonanza CandyLand.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Candy Jar Clusters is a delightful addition to Pragmatic Play’s popular portfolio of sweet-themed Slots. With random multipliers, free spins, and fixed jackpots ranging from 10x to 2,000x up for grabs, we hope players enjoy our latest candy-filled adventure.”