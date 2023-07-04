Pragmatic Play And SL7 multi-vertical deal goes live Brazil

Pragmatic Play has seen three of its hugely successful product verticals go live with SL7 in Brazil.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play slots, live casino and virtual sports products are now available to an even wider audience in the country thanks to the activation of the partnership, with a wide range of titles now live in SL7’s lobby.

Award winners, classics and hugely popular titles spanning one of the industry’s most diverse collections of slots are now playable including the likes of recent releases Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War and Jewel Rush, as well as the 2021 game of the year, Gates of Olympus.

Also appearing on the platform is Pragmatic Play’s immersive Live Casino content, such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and the new Snakes & Ladders Live gameshows, alongside classic casino favourites like blackjack and roulette.

Virtual Sports products complete the new content rollout and see Pragmatic Play’s library of realistic sports betting titles delivered in a region where Virtuals continue to prove popular among players.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “A lot of work goes into curating a new partnership and so it’s always a pleasure to see the fruits of your labours realised when the content goes live. SL7 is another key partner in Brazil and we’re looking forward to seeing a mutually successful relationship.

The SL7 Representative added: “Players in Brazil love Pragmatic Play’s content, so it was not only a natural deal to strike but a vitally important one too. We’ve got a huge selection of top-quality new games at our disposal now, making our proposition massively stronger. We’d like to thank Victor and his team for facilitating a smooth and efficient collaboration.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, virtual sports and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play rocks the reels with Hellvis Wild