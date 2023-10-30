Pragmatic Play fires up Viking Forge

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Eight or more matching symbols are required to award a win, which also triggers the popular cascading wins feature, seeing further icons tumble to the reels.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to hammer out big wins in its latest creation, Viking Forge.

The latest Valhalla-focused epic from Pragmatic Play welcomes players into the 6×5 reel game, surrounded by a foreboding landscape, with weaponry, mead and horns awaiting players. Eight or more matching symbols are required to award a win, which also triggers the popular cascading wins feature, seeing further icons tumble to the reels.

Throughout both the base game and the bonus round, the coin collection feature is present. Randomly attached to icons, it can award a multiplier value or a cash prize. If part of a winning symbol, it is paid out accordingly.

Four or more scatters will launch the free spins round, giving players at least 10 free games. During this round, all coin values are accumulated throughout the round, rather than being awarded after each tumble, which can lead to massive wins of up to 10,000x.

In addition, Viking Forge features both an Ante Bet and Buy Bonus mode in certain jurisdictions for players looking to progress to the bonus swifter.

The title becomes the latest in Pragmatic Play’s portfolio with the pays anywhere mechanic, which has been a staple in award-winning games such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Our mythological games have proven time and again to be fan-favourites, and we’re combining that with the ever-popular cascading wins mechanic in our latest creation, Viking Forge.”

She also stated: “Adding in a coin collection feature that can either award cash prizes or multipliers ensures fans of numerous game styles can embrace the Norse genre and enjoy a thrilling gaming experience.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.