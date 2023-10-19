Pragmatic Play launches its Halloween-theme hit Infective Wild 

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

This new game embodies the spooky spirit of Halloween while also offering an unexpected mechanic.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play will be carving out exciting gameplay in its latest spooky slot Infective Wild.

Boasting a timely Halloween theme, the symbols of this release are represented by black cats, ravens and more foreshadowing icons. These must form a matched combination across the title’s 40 paylines to award a win.

Wilds can be substituted for any base game symbols — offering up a treat for the chance of extra wins. Additionally, if Wilds land adjacent to a high-paying symbol, these icons will transform into additional Wilds, these Wilds will continue to spread across the reels as they touch any further high-paying symbols — infecting the reels with a hauntingly good time!

This unique infective feature is built upon in the free spins round which is unlocked by landing at least three scatters. Before the bonus begins, eight mini-reels spin with each granting up to three free spins in the bonus.

Any Wilds landed upon the commencement of the free spins will be held on the titles’ 5×5 reels throughout all subsequent spins. This allows more symbols to be transformed with each spin and elevates the excitement throughout the bonus.

Infective Wild’s inventive mechanics mirrors Pragmatic Play’s focus on mechanical ingenuity that has featured across its portfolio and numerous recent hits including Tundra’s Fortune, Cash Chips and Demon Pots.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We set out to create a game that embodies the spooky spirit of Halloween while also offering an unexpected mechanic – Infective Wild™ with its infectious feature spreading Wilds across the reels does just that and more.

“Providing big win potential in the base game and a culmination of Wild wins in the bonus, the slot provides thrills that can be enjoyed all year round as well as throughout the spooky season. We’re excited to see the reception this Halloween-themed slot has from players and operators alike.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.