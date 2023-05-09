Pragmatic Play celebrates double win at Caribbean Gaming Show

The event took place on May 2 -4 in the Bahamas.

The content provider to the iGaming industry won “Most Dynamic Expansion in the Industry”, and “LatAm Gaming Executive of the Year.”

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has enjoyed two wins at the Caribbean Gaming Show.

The event, which took place on May 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, saw industry figures from all over the region enjoy a fantastic event.

Pragmatic Play LatAm won Most Dynamic Expansion in the Industry, and the provider’s VP of Latin American Operations, Victor Arias, won LatAm Gaming Executive of the Year.

It becomes the latest award win for Pragmatic Play in Latin America, where it continues to excel in the growing region.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are thrilled to win a double award at the Caribbean Gaming Show. We have worked extremely hard to position ourselves as a pre-eminent supplier in LatAm, and we’re very happy to be recognised with two wins at the event.

“These are two important awards that have been added to the twelve awards won in the three years of the Latam Hub.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

