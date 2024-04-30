Pragmatic Play brings sports betting to live casino with Football Blitz Top Card

The new release is presented by professionally trained live dealers and combines sports-style betting with the simple-to-play higher or lower card game format.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is bringing fast-paced football action from the field to the felt with its latest live casino title, Football Blitz Top Card.

The new release is presented by professionally trained live dealers and combines sports-style betting with the simple-to-play higher or lower card game format. Ensuring end-to-end action, players have 10 seconds in which to place their bets on the hand they think will draw the higher value card.

The Spread Bets feature in Football Blitz Top Card allows players to predict the scorecard difference between the Home and Away cards. Wins are awarded when a bet is placed on the winning side’s Spread and the point difference between the two cards is bigger than the selected Spread Bet.

Additionally, after bets close, randomly selected Lucky Betspots from the side bets can receive boosted payouts, creating opportunities for players to win up to 500x their bet.

Offering localisation and in-game statistics, Football Blitz Top Card is a unique and immersive addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning live casino portfolio, which includes a mix of traditional live tables and original game shows.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Football Blitz Top Card brings the beautiful game to Pragmatic Play’s premier line-up of Live Casino titles, introducing a unique spin on the popular higher or lower card game format and delivering fun, fast-paced gameplay.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.