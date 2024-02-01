Pragmatic Play bolsters Zamba partnership with live casino content

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play expands its Colombian reach by adding live casino games to its partnership with operator Zamba.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is enhancing its relationship with Colombian partner Zamba with the inclusion of its live casino titles.

Having gone live with the operator in 2020 with its slots portfolio, this extended partnership will now include the supplier’s renowned live casino offering.

Among the titles in the full suite of live casino content are dynamic game shows such as Sweet Bonanza Candyland and Snakes & Ladders Live as well as casino floor classics such as roulette and blackjack.

The development signifies Pragmatic Play’s commitment to transform and elevate gaming experiences as the supplier continues to expand the provision of its Live Casino content in the LatAm region.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Improving the relationship with Zamba to include Live Casino content forms part of our wider strategy to greatly expand Pragmatic Play’s reach within the category”.

“Zamba has been an excellent partner for Pragmatic Play, and we are thrilled about the latest addition of state-of-the-art Live Casino titles including the top-performing Sweet Bonanza Candyland as well as classic table games such as blackjack and baccarat.”

Enrique Amorocho, business unit manager at Zamba said: “Following the good performance of Pragmatic Play’s Slots among our players it was a good next step to build upon this relationship and offer its Live Casino content to our customers.

With the rise in popularity of the category among bettors, we have no doubt its Live Casino content will perform just as well as its Slots have, as we strive to provide an unmatched experience to our players. Pragmatic live casino arrives Zamba.co to complete our offer to our loyal customers.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, virtual sports and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.