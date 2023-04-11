Pragmatic Play and Win Prêmios sign partnership agreement

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has signed an agreement to provide a multi-vertical content package to Win Prêmios, elevating its profile in the vibrant Brazilian market.

The new partnership will see the integration of Pragmatic Play’s slots, live casino and virtual sports onto Win Prêmios’ platform heralding a significant uplift in the games it can offer its players.

Recently released slots including Mammoth Gold Megaways and Wild Wild Bananas will feature, as well as multi-award-winning games like Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, complementing a diverse collection of Live Casino titles, including staples Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and classic experiences like Roulette and Blackjack.

Virtual Sports products such as Force 1 and Horse and Greyhound Racing will also be available to Win Prêmios betting fans, with the titles providing detailed 3D renderings of a range of popular sports and a wide variety of betting markets.

Brazil continues to be a key market in Latin America for Pragmatic Play, with its games proving to be massively popular among the region’s player base.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “Win Prêmios is another leading brand that we’re delighted to partner with. The strength of our multi-vertical offering has been key in almost all of our recent commercial agreements and this one continues that positive trend.”

Win Prêmios representative said: “Having Pragmatic Play’s range of incredible games at our disposal is hugely important for us to maintain our competitive edge in a keenly contested market.

“The award-winning games we will have are crucial in retaining the player we already have and attracting the all-important new customers.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

