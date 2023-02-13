Pragmatic Play amps up the action in Peak Power

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play introduced its latest slot release.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, sparks big win action in its latest high volatility slot release, Peak Power.

Played across 10 paylines, Peak Power features symbols inspired by the elements, with fire and water combined with traditional bar symbols depicted across the slot’s 5×3 reels.

During any spin, multipliers can be randomly attached to different paylines. Whenever a winning combination is created on one of these paylines, the win can be multiplied by up to 500x.

Three scatter symbols are required to award the free spins round and trigger 10 free spins with additional scatters awarding extra spins. Here, the minimum multiplier present across the paylines is set at 5x, with this being able to climb to as high as 1,000x.

Two bonus buy options are also available in Peak Power, with one of these having the ability to trigger a super bonus. The minimum multiplier attached starts at 100x, boosting the game’s winning potential.

Peak Power strikes the scene with a burst of energy, following recent hits like Club Tropicana, Fire Archer and Monster Superlanche, adding to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning games portfolio of over 300 unique slots.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Peak Power combines classic slot features with bar symbols and paylines mixed in with powerful multipliers. Traditional slot enthusiasts can appreciate the familiar feel of a land-based casino, while the addition of big win potential through multipliers and the super bonus will delight players of all tastes with its ability to multiply wins by at least 100x.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play offers a taste of paradise in Club Tropicana