Pragmatic Play adds live casino twist with Mega Baccarat

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Mega Baccarat, its latest twist on the classic Live Casino title.

Mega Baccarat is a fast-paced game show that gives players the chance to boost their winnings in the Mega Round, which initiates whenever the outcome of rolled dice is eight or nine. Any other dice result triggers the classic Baccarat game round.

Once all bets have been placed, Mega Multipliers are displayed alongside the betting board payouts. If the Mega Round is triggered, all Mega Multipliers are activated and the total payout is updated, with a winning bet returning up to 1,000x the total payout.

Mega Baccarat is hosted by friendly and professional live dealers in a purpose-built studio that complements the game’s stylish and intuitive user interface.

Delivering reimagined classics like Mega Baccarat alongside unique and original gameplay experiences, Pragmatic Play continues to twist, transform, and elevate its Live Casino content to maximise player engagement and retention.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Mega Baccarat is an exciting addition to our Live Casino portfolio, bringing a new dimension to our original

Baccarat game, which remains a player favourite. At Pragmatic Play, we’re constantly expanding our Live Casino range with new premium tables, immersive gameshows, and classic titles with a twist.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

