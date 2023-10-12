Pragmatic Play adds live casino content to Rank Group partnership

Pragmatic Play has enjoyed a successful relationship with Rank for over four years.

Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with Rank Group to bring its Live Casino portfolio to the UK.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is bringing its Live Casino content to Rank Group as part of its existing partnership.

The deal is a significant one for the supplier, with its entire Live Casino portfolio soon going live with the likes of Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo, two of the UK’s most popular operators and household names.

Through this deal, more players in the UK can experience Live Casino player favourites such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, Boom City and Vegas Ball Bonanza, which offer world-class features and immersive gameplay.

Rank Group is a leading gambling company in Europe’s largest gambling jurisdiction, with a portfolio of brands that includes the two brands involved in this partnership extension, alongside Enracha in Spain and a host of online-only operators across the two markets.

Pragmatic Play has enjoyed a successful relationship with Rank for over four years, with its Slot offerings already live on the company’s brands. This latest update further strengthens the partnership and adds fresh scope to continue its development.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’ve seen success with Rank Group for over four years, and we’re thrilled to now be bringing premium Live Casino content to complement the success of our Slots offering across their top brands.

“This deal is a testament to a continued partnership that has only gone from strength to strength, and we are excited to keep being part of Rank’s success as we deliver the very best of Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino experiences to their players.”

Cyrus Moreno, head of gaming at Rank Group commented: “We’re delighted to be bringing more of Pragmatic Play’s brilliant games to our brands, after multiple years of smash-hits and successes with their Slot games.

“The Live Casino offerings are sure to also be high-performers with multiple acclaimed titles in the portfolio. We’re excited to further bolster our partnership with Pragmatic Play and can’t wait to see what the future holds!”