Pragmatic Play expands Napoleon partnership with live casino portfolio

Pragmatic Play has extended a deal with Napoleon Sports & Casino, launching two custom-branded tables alongside its Live Casino portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has extended an existing agreement with Napoleon Sports & Casino, the market-leading operator in Belgium, launching two custom-branded tables alongside its vast Live Casino portfolio.

Already live with Pragmatic Play’s Slot content, Napoleon Sports & Casino will now gain access to Live Casino staples like Blackjack and Roulette, which will be delivered alongside the provider’s game show hits such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand.

The enhanced agreement will also include the delivery of dedicated Roulette and Blackjack tables. With Napoleon able to fully control the look and feel of the gaming environment, their players will enjoy a premium branded and localised experience hosted by Flemish-speaking live dealers.

The extension of the existing partnership exemplifies Pragmatic Play’s ambitions to twist, transform, and elevate its Live Casino content to power up new possibilities of play within the category.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Napoleon Sports & Casino, providing access to Pragmatic Play’s entire portfolio of leading Live Casino titles, which includes popular and exciting game shows like Sweet Bonanza CandyLand.

“Napoleon will also benefit from our fully dedicated Blackjack and Roulette tables, ensuring a more integrated, immersive, and localised experience for their players.”

Nicolas Van Malderghem, head of casino at Napoleon, said: “Expanding our partnership with Pragmatic Play was a natural next step following the popularity of its Slots on our platform. Adding the provider’s Live Casino vertical to our catalogue of games will help us acquire more players looking for revolutionary Live Casino gameplay and more traditional card games. The unique branded tables will also give us a strong advantage over competitors, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Pragmatic Play.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

