PopOK Gaming won two prestigious nominations at BFTH Arena Awards ceremony

The company has been honoured in the Best FTN Casino Game and Best Game Achievement categories.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has secured two prestigious awards at the recent BFTH Arena Awards ceremony, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the gaming industry.

The company was honoured in the categories Best FTN Casino Game for its Fast Fruits slot game, which is known for its classic design, bright colours, and seamless gameplay, and Best Game Achievement for Fast Master, a crypto-themed game with Avalanche reels, featuring multipliers in Free Spins. Both games have the innovative FTN Mania feature, which awards Fasttokens for every spin.

Tsovinar Elchyan, head of partnerships at PopOK Gaming, said: “We are delighted to receive the BFTH Arena Awards. It was certainly an evening to remember. These achievements are a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering outstanding games.”

See also: PopOK Gaming unveils thrilling new game: “First Balloon” in the Crash Series