PopOK Gaming set to shine at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023

Press release.- In the dynamic world of igaming, PopOK Gaming is set to make waves at the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, taking place from September 19-21. This event is a hub of industry trends, tech innovations, and crucial connections, and PopOK Gaming is ready to impress.

At Stand CG55, PopOK Gaming’s team will showcase their most famous titles such as Yummy, Diamond Flash, 20 Hot Bar, Huga Chaga, as well as their renowned Fruit Roulette live games like Diamond Fruits and Multi Fruit. The company will be also presenting its latest releases including Fast Master, Magic Time, Akn of Providence, Age of Vikings, Fast Fruits, and Milky Farm. Additionally, get ready for instant gaming thrills with Red Hot Line, Instant Keno, Plinko, and Electric Crash.

As a tradition, PopOK Gaming will elevate the event atmosphere by offering an exclusive cocktail menu and a delightful Armenian brandy-tasting experience.

PopOK Gaming will have the honour of being among the sponsors of the 10th edition of the SBC Awards 2023, which will take place on the 21st of September at the remarkable winery venue of Caves Codorniu in Barcelona. The modern game supplier is nominated in two categories: “Innovation in Casino Entertainment” and “Rising Star in Casino/Software.”

