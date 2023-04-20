PopOK Gaming launches “Ronin”

Ronin is PopOK Gaming’s exciting new samurai-themed slot game.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest addition to its slot portfolio- Ronin, the samurai-themed slot game with 20 pay lines that takes players on a journey through ancient Japan.

Ronin promises to immerse players in an unforgettable experience with captivating symbols and bonus features. Players will enjoy the company of Iron Tigers, Oni Masks, and Cats that bring good fortune, acting as Bonus symbols.

However, the show stars Ronin, a masterless samurai, and his warrior partner, who grace the reels in the Bonus Game, multiplying the players’ wins by 3x and 2x, respectively.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Players who hit 3 Bonus symbols in the main game trigger 10 Free Spins. Every Wild symbol that appears during the Free Spins is added to the player’s collection, culminating in a thrilling Super Spin, where all the collected Wilds are randomly placed on the board. If multiple Wilds land on the same position, their multiplier values combine, leading to massive wins.

Moreover, players can participate in the Bonus Game after the Free Spins, where they need to choose one of four sectors to reveal a hidden prize, ranging from bet multipliers to win multipliers.

The game also features Chance x2, which increases the bet amount by 25 per cent, doubling players’ chances of triggering the Free Spins feature. And for those who can’t wait to get their hands on those Free Spins, the Buy Feature allows players to access them instantly at the cost of 50x their bet.

With its captivating gameplay and attractive features, “Ronin” is set to provide players with an unforgettable iGaming experience full of the oriental soul of samurai culture.

