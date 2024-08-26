Police close Tory ‘gamblegate’ probe but Gambling Commission still investigating

The gambling regulator may still take action over Conservative Party figures placing bets on the UK election date.

UK.- The Metropolitan Police has announced that it has ended its investigation into alleged betting offences committed by high-profile members of the Conservative Party ahead of the UK general election. It has decided that the evidence available did not meet the threshold to prove misconduct in public office.

However, the Gambling Commission continues to investigate the incidents, which involved bets placed on the election date by Craig Williams, an aide to then prime minister Rishi Sunak, and Laura Saunders, the candidate for Bristol North West. The scandal was dubbed ‘gamblegate’ by the press. The regulator is investigating whether they constitute breaches of the Gambling Act through the use of confidential information to gain an unfair advantage in a bet. Seven police officers are also under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin of the Met Police said: “While our involvement in the criminal investigation now ceases, it’s important that it is not misinterpreted as an all clear for those whose cases were looked at. There are still Gambling Act offences to consider and it is appropriate that they are taken forward by investigators from the Gambling Commission who have particular expertise in this field.”