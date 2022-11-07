PokerStars and Poker Power launch bootcamp for women players

The initiative aims to encourage more women to take up competition-level poker.

UK.- PokerStars and Poker Power have announced a bootcamp initiative that aims to get more women taking to the table. They hope to reach novice women players who have a strong interest in poker and want to improve their skills and experience.

The bootcamp will last four weeks and will be open to women internationally. It will focus on gameplay, including negotiation, strategic decision-making and capital allocation.

The course content will include practice sessions on Poker Powers’ teaching app, Poker Power Play and tournaments and home games at PokerStars. Participants will all be able to receive one-on-one tutorials with PokerStars’ ambassadors such as Jennifer Shahade, GJ Reggie and Lali Tournier to help them prepare to compete to win a place at an event at the European Poker Tour in Prague.

They’ll also be able to play for a platinum pass and an all-expenses paid trip to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship in the Bahamas.

Erin Lydon, Poker Power managing director, and general manager, commented: “We are honoured to be working with PokerStars on this milestone project. PokerStars shares our strategic mission and vision for the future of women in poker – and it’s thrilling to curate a special bootcamp with PokerStars that will encourage more women to join this amazing sport. Our mission at Poker Power is to teach one million women business and life skills through the game of poker.

“Our four-week course will not just teach women about poker but equip them with important life skills that can be applied to business, parenthood and general life. I hope through this partnership, we can create more opportunities for women, and that perceptions of poker will begin to shift and more women will feel empowered and safe to step up to the gaming table.”

PokerStars said the bootcamp is part of “a stream of activity” marking its commitment to expand poker and bring more women to the game.

Director of partnerships, PR and consumer engagement Rebecca McAdam Willetts said: “We’re incredibly excited to join forces with such a progressive organisation like Poker Power.

“They are the perfect partner to collaborate with on this project as the work they do with women in poker transcends the gaming table – their programmes teach skills of strategy and leadership that can be applied to the boardroom and beyond.

“Despite some great progress over the years, we know there’s still a long road ahead to make poker more inclusive, but a lot can be done when we row in the same direction together. We also know women-only events and activities are not for everyone, but we’ve listened to players and this is one of many activities we have planned that comes from direct feedback.

“These bootcamps are an essential first opportunity to pique interest in women who have never played the game before and to motivate those that play poker, to continue to evolve their skills and gain confidence at the tables.

“We’re committed to making poker as inclusive and accessible for everyone and it’s our mission to create equal opportunities and a safe space for the poker community.”

