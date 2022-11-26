PokerGO expands distribution with Youtube partnership

Users will be able to watch live and on-demand PokerGO content.

The poker content company has signed a deal with YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime.

US.- Poker content company PokerGO has signed an expanded distribution partnership with YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime. Subscribers will be able to watch live and on-demand PokerGO content if they purchase PokerGO directly from the YouTube Primetime Channels library or if they are signed up for the network on YouTube TV.

Users will gain access to more than 100 days of live tournament poker per year, plus every season of High Stakes Poker, No Gamble, No Future, and High Stakes Duel. They will also have access to PokerGO Tour majors such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, PokerGO Cup and more.

Borgata Casino and BetMGM to host poker championship

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City will hold a high-stakes poker championship with BetMGM. The Return: A Borgata Championship will comprise four tournaments within seven days at the poker room and central conference centre starting on January 2.

With a $5,300 buy-in, the championship tournament will feature a guaranteed prize pool of $3m, with players competing for a guaranteed $1m first prize with no payout structure adjustments. The final table will be on January 8.