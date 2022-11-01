Borgata Casino and BetMGM to host poker championship

The tournaments will take place at the the poker room and central conference centre.

Borgata Casino and BetMGM will host four tournaments that will take place within seven days.

US.- Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, in Atlantic City, has announced that it will hold a high-stakes poker championship with BetMGM. The Return: A Borgata Championship Event will comprise four tournaments within seven days at the poker room and central conference centre starting on January 2.

With a $5,300 buy-in, the championship tournament will feature a guaranteed prize pool of $3m, with players competing for a guaranteed $1m first prize with no payout structure adjustments. The final table will be on January 8.

BetMGM will host online qualifiers and Borgata Poker multiple in-person qualifiers leading up to “The Return”. The venue will host two additional guaranteed events on January 6 through January 8: a $1,000 Borgata Bounty Event and $10,000 Super Survivor Event.

Vincent Alonge Jr, Borgata’s director of poker operations, said: “The return of championship poker to Borgata is a long time coming. Borgata is the premier gaming destination on the East Coast, which includes best-in-class poker tournaments.”

Luke Staudenmaier, director of poker at BetMGM, added: “BetMGM recognizes the strong legacy of tournaments at Borgata and is thrilled to collaborate with the team to bring online qualifiers to ‘The Return.’ In the upcoming months, we look forward to offering online poker players various ways to qualify for this momentous event which will kick off 2023 with a bang!”

Atlantic City casino earnings down slightly in Q2

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced second quarter results. Atlantic City’s casinos and online affiliates posted a gross operating profit of $183.6m in April, May and June of this year, down 0.8 per cent from $185.1m in the same period in 2021 but above 2019 levels.

In terms of net revenue, casino licensees reported $828.8m, a 14.1 per cent increase over the same quarter last year. Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other expenses. Four of the nine Atlantic City casinos posted lower individual profits year-on-year and one, Bally’s, saw an operating loss of $3.7m.