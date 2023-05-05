PointsBet launches horse racing app ahead of Triple Crown season

It is expected that racecourses will call on MPs to put pressure on the Gambling Commission.

PointsBet has announced the launch of PointsBet Racing.

US.- PointsBet has announced the launch of its horse racing product, PointsBet Racing, ahead of the Triple Crown. It’s now live in 25 states. The app is powered by 1/ST Technology and features 180 tracks from the US, UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia.

PointsBet Racing will offer live streaming, single-user account sign-on, link integration across PointsBet digital products, statistics and new user educational tools.

Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO, said: “The launch of PointsBet Racing marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our product portfolio and capture the tremendous potential of the U.S. horse racing market.

“We are optimistic about replicating the success we have seen in mature global betting markets where racing is a huge engagement channel next to sports. This new offering will contribute to the growth of online horse racing in the US and we are excited to get live in advance of one of the most important racing events of the year.”

PointsBet USA and PointsBet Canada have been approved for accreditation under the RG Check program, provided by the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC).

Fanatics, Hard Rock Digital and PointsBet join responsible gaming coalition

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, Hard Rock Digital and PointsBet have joined a coalition of online gaming operators that was formed in September to agree on industry-led responsible gaming standards. The unnamed coalition already included Bally’s, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel and MGM Resorts International.

The operators have elaborated 12 responsible gaming principles, which will be reviewed externally by a panel of experts that will provide guidance for future endeavours. Each operator has developed reports on their activities that align with each of the principles.