Playtech seals deals with Caliplay and Flutter

Fluttery will buy Snaitech for €2.30bn.

UK.- Playtech has advised that it expects to beat its forecast for full-year 2024. While it hasn’t specified new guidance, it announced a B2B adjusted EBITDA target of €200m-€250m and a B2C target of €300m-€350m in March.

The supplier said B2B revenue was strong in H1 due to growth in the Americas and improved cost controls. Growth was particularly strong in Colombia and North America. Caliplay has been added to results again following a long-running legal dispute over service fees. Playtech has now reached a deal to buy 30.8 per cent of Caliente Interactive, the holding company behind Caliplay.

For B2C, Playtech said unfavourable sports results in Italy hit sports betting revenue, but Snaitech saw strong underlying growth. Update: Playtech has confirmed that Flutter will buy Snaitech for €2.30bn. Flutter will acquire 100 per cent of the Italy-facing business in a deal expected to close by Q2 of next year.

The deal will expand Flutter’s presence in Italy, where it has owned lottery operator Sisal since 2021. For Playtech, the deal cements its decision to refocus on B2B operations.

Playtech will publish half-year results on September 30.