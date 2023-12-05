Playtech launches live casino studio in Pennsylvania

Playtech’s live casino studio has already launched in Michigan and New Jersey.

US.- The gambling technology provider Playtech has opened its third live casino studio in the US, with a soft launch in Pennsylvania. Offering VIP Blackjack and roulette games, the Pennsylvania studio, will operate 24/7. There are already studios in Michigan and New Jersey.

Playtech Live CEO, Edo Haitin, said: “I am very proud of this significant achievement for Playtech Live as we open our Pennsylvania Live Studio. This achievement is a testament to the outstanding dedication and expertise of our team, as well as our commitment to delivering exceptional live casino experiences to players worldwide. We are thrilled to complete the tri-state iGaming expansion and conquer yet another key territory.

“The launch of our state-of-the-art studio represents an exciting new chapter in our growth, showcasing our commitment to driving innovation within the industry with our dedicated focus on crafting customised gameplay experiences for the American market. We remain committed to delivering players of Pennsylvania an extraordinary online gaming experience.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $483m in October

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $483m in October. That’s a 7.3 per cent increase compared to October 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 3.2 per cent year-on-year to $192.5m, while retail table games revenue increased 2 per cent to $81.4m.