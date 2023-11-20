Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $483m in October

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $483m in October. That’s a 7.3 per cent increase compared to October 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 3.2 per cent year-on-year to $192.5m, while retail table games revenue increased 2 per cent to $81.4m.

The online gaming segment saw a revenue increase of 24 per cent to $154.8m. Online slots revenue grew 27 per cent to $109.8m and internet table games revenue increased 19 per cent to $42.6m. Revenue from online poker decreased 5.8 per cent to $2.3m.

The sports wagering handle set a new monthly record of $829m, 4 per cent above the October 2022 total of $797m, which was the previous high. Tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $196.9m.