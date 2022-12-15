Playtech and Holland Casino to conduct research on responsible online gambling

The companies have announced a four-year project using data from Holland Casino’s online casino offering.

The Netherlands.- Playtech and Holland Casino have announced a research project into responsible online gambling solutions. The Erasmus University Rotterdam and the University of Amsterdam will analyse data from Holland Casino’s online gaming offering, which uses Playtech’s platform.

“A Safe Bet: design and evaluation of a player-tailored online responsible gambling promotion framework” is a four-year project that aims to find solutions for how to tailor tools to players’ individual needs, risk levels and behaviour.

Playtech COO Shimon Akad said: “While there are already tools to help customers gamble safely, we want to significantly improve the effectiveness and use of these tools amongst customers. We believe the best way to achieve this goal is to work collaboratively with academic experts who can identify and evaluate new approaches based on scientific theory.”

Holland Casino CEO Petra de Ruiter said the company wants to ensure it continues to set an example when it comes to safe and responsible gaming. In our casinos, we ensure that our guests play fairly and responsibly in a reliable environment.

“That social responsibility is of paramount importance to us. Also at Holland Casino Online, which has now existed for more than a year, it is crucial that we continue to learn from experts in order to strengthen our prevention policy.”

Holland Casino told to remove ads for land-based casinos from igaming site

Earlier this month, the Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) told Holland Casino to remove all adverts for its land-based casinos from its igaming site. In October last year, the KSA found that the site had links that provided information on the location of its land-based venues.

The state-controlled operator has 14 land-based casinos across the Netherlands. It launched online gambling when the Netherlands’ regulated igaming market opened in October last year. Article 4.2, paragraph 5 of the Dutch Remote Gaming Act states that online gaming licensees cannot advertise services and goods other than those covered by its igaming licence.