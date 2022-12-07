PlayStar launches loyalty programme in New Jersey

Players will earn points every time they play.

US.- The online casino brand PlayStar has launched its new loyalty programme in New Jersey. Players who sign up will automatically become members of the PlayStar Club and earn points every time they play. There are five loyalty levels. Players can win prizes and rewards.

PlayStar CMO Jon Bowden said: “We wanted to create a loyalty program which rewarded all of our players and give everyone a taste of the real VIP experience. We’ve been working hard to create a mix of rewards, including tailored bonuses, local treats and money can’t buy experiences and we’re looking forward to seeing our players take advantage of these amazing offers”

In May, Pariplay selected PlayStar to support its launch in New Jersey and continue its expansion in the US. As part of the deal, Wizard Games, Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio, will provide its games to PlayStar customers. Some of the titles that the company will launch are Dragons of the North, Rumble Rhino Megaways and Wildwood Buffalo.

New Jersey gambling revenue drops slightly in October

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for October. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $445.7m, down 0.7 per cent compared to October 2021’s $483.7m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $220.6m, down 7.1 per cent compared to $237.5m in October 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $2.36bn, up 10.3 per cent compared to $2.14bn at the same point last year.