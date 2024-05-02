Playstar Casino partners with Fast Track to accelerate growth in US market

The deal is focused in achieving and exceeding both companies business objectives.

Press release.- Fast Track has announced its latest partnership with Playstar Casino, an online casino licenced and operating exclusively in the Garden State of New Jersey.

Playstar Casino is renowned for its relentless focus for providing player experiences in the market. Understanding this need as core to future success, Playstar sought a partner capable of delivering solutions to enhance player engagement through AI- powered customer journeys and build 1:1 experiences at scale for each player and found Fast Track.

Using advanced AI, machine learning and real-time data insights, Fast Track provides solutions to streamline operations and amplify player engagement, enabling Playstar to execute its strategy at scale and increase productivity.

Jon Bowden, chief marketing officer of Playstar Casino, expressed his confidence in their choice, stating, “At Playstar, the player experience is paramount. Fast Track was the obvious choice for us due to their commitment to supporting our growth goals. We’re keen to automate the bulk of our strategy and work with the most advanced technology for personalization and modelling.”

Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Ferrière, managing director of Americas at Fast Track, echoed this sentiment, remarking, “It’s always exciting for us to partner with an operator so dedicated to offering an unparalleled player experience. The team is very keen to start collaborating with Playstar to help them achieve and exceed their business objectives.”

The partnership marks a new chapter for both organizations as they work together to elevate player experiences and drive sustainable growth in the US online gaming market.