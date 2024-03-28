Fast Track welcomes PolarLotto: taking online lotto in Sweden to new heights

By teaming up with Fast Track, PolarLotto aims to leverage cutting-edge technology to expand its business model from traditional to online.

Press release.- PolarLotto has just announced a strategic partnership with Fast Track, a leading provider of CRM solutions designed specifically for the igaming industry. This collaboration aims to propel PolarLotto’s expansion from offline to online offerings, bringing the excitement of the world’s biggest lotteries to Swedish players safely and responsibly.

PolarLotto prides itself on its commitment to transparent and ethical gaming practices, with a focus on player safety and responsible gaming. By teaming up with Fast Track, PolarLotto aims to leverage cutting-edge technology to expand its business model from traditional to online, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for its customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Benjamin Burstein, CEO of PolarLotto, expressed enthusiasm about the possibilities ahead, stating, “We are excited to embark on this journey of transforming our business with the latest technology and automation tools provided by Fast Track.

“As we transition to the online space, we are confident that Fast Track’s expertise in custom segmentation, real-time data capabilities, and personalized experiences will enable us to better serve our players and achieve our business objectives.”

Fast Track also expressed confidence in the partnership, highlighting the potential for exceptional results through its Singularity model, which uses AI and machine learning to deliver tailored content to players, at the right time and through the most effective channel. “We are thrilled to partner with PolarLotto and support their online expansion,” said Simon Lidzén, CEO and co-founder of Fast Track.

Then, he added: “Our tools are designed to empower lean teams to achieve remarkable results, and we look forward to helping PolarLotto maximize their online presence and engagement.”