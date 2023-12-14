Play’n GO unveils the latest title in its popular 100 slot series, Viking Runecraft 100

In Play’n GO’s new grid slot epic, Viking Runecraft 100 – join Norse Gods Thor, Heimdall, and Freya as they defeat evil and charge their power meter.

Press release.- Play’n GO returns to Asgard for Viking Runecraft 100. This time around, returning warriors Thor, Heimdall and Freya lead the charge in the latest battle for Asgard.

The sequel to Play’n GO’s June title, Viking Runecraft: Apocalypse (2023) and the original Viking Runecraft (2017) grid slot – this latest Norse action title is set upon a dynamic and cascading 5×5 grid.

Winning combinations are removed after being collected, and the remaining symbols drop down to possibly form new winning combinations, similar to the original slot. The Rune Wild symbol will appear in the middle symbol location when a winning combination of three symbols is removed from the grid; a Win Multiplier is increased at each new drop, immersing players into the rewarding world of Viking combat.

The God Power feature can be triggered randomly during non-winning spins. When active, the God on-screen performs a unique ability to create a win. Thunder power changes one set of symbols, Magic adds one or two Wild symbols – and Vision removes two sets of symbols. A random God is chosen at the start with the order fixed to Thor, Freya, and Heimdall. The active God changes after each use of the God’s Power.

To trigger the Ragnarök feature, players need to fill the on-screen meter. The Ragnarök meter can only be filled with winning combinations that contain steadfast God symbols or Wilds. The meter has three sections that excite the gameplay and keep it fresh and dynamic for new and regular slot players.

Turning the tide of battle can lead our three protagonists into the Free Spins. To trigger them, players must choose between one of the three Gods – adding a layer of decision-making and quick-witted tactics to gameplay.

During this feature, the Win Multiplier carries over from the Ragnarök feature and can increase up to a maximum of x100, bolstering player potential to new heights not seen before.

Also, the chosen God Power is triggered on every non-winning spin during Free Spins. If players fully charge the meter, they’ll receive additional spins. Clearing the grid during Ragnarök awards x50 the player’s total bet. Now that’s better than a trip to Valhalla!

Fans of Play’n GO’s ‘100’ series may find elements of this tile reminiscent of the features present in recent grid slot favourites like Honey Rush 100 (2023), Rise of Olympus 100 (2022) and Moon Princess 100 (2023), as well as a nostalgic take on the still popular original Viking Runecraft.

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “Viking Runecraft is so popular – we had to bring the series back for a second time this year. We’re proud to induct this title into the ‘100 Slot’ series alongside some other great titles. With that x100 max win in the Ragnarök feature is awesome, and we think players will love it. Same with all of the bespoke God powers: giving players unique outcomes based on whether they land Heimdall, Freya or Thor is really immersive.”