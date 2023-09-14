Play’n GO now live in West Virginia

This is the fourth US igaming state where Play’n GO’s games are live or licensed.

Swedish gaming giant’s titles are available to play in the Mountain State with BetMGM.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced its leading slot titles are available to play in the US state of West Virginia for the first time.

Going live first in the Mountain State with BetMGM, players in West Virginia will be able to enjoy Play’n GO classics like Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Boat Bonanza and the recently shortlisted 2023 game of the year Gerard’s Gambit.

This is the fourth US igaming state where Play’n GO’s games are live or licensed, following New Jersey, Michigan and Connecticut.

Magnus Natt och Dag, commercial director of North America, Play’n GO said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our game catalogue to players in West Virginia, and we’re confident that players there will love engaging with our content.”

And he added: “Play’n GO prides itself on producing games that engage players and keep them coming back for more, and we’re sure that we will replicate our success here in West Virginia too. Success in a sustainable, regulated industry has always been Play’n GO’s primary focus, and we can’t wait to get started in West Virginia.”