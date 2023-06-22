Play’n GO recruits some radical racoons for Rascal Riches

Play’n GO’s added this new 5×3 slot to its collection of purr-fect animal titles.

Press release.- Play’n GO goes on a fur-ocious rampage in their latest animal-themed online slot, Rascal Riches.

Play’n GO’s Rascal Riches is here: adding this new 5×3 slot to their collection of purr-fect animal titles. The story follows three rogue racoons – comically disguised in a trench coat, moustache and fedora – as they plot the heist of the century, one Golden Trashcan at a time.

Blurring the lines between slot mechanics and a gripping storyline, players can secure a standard win if they nab three of the racoon’s gadgets across the slot’s 20 paylines – this includes a precious padlock, grappling hook, plier, flashlight or a screwdriver symbol.

Our three rascals assume the role of the slot’s Stacked Rascal Wild, who can appear on any spin. The Stacked Wild symbol appears from the right and can land on any reel. The Wild reveals the three Raccoons inside the trench coat, teasing their special skills. Each of the three skills can increase potential as the heist enters the second stage of execution.

The first Raccoon ability is the Multiplier which can apply a x2, x3 or x5 Multiplier to all wins on a particular spin. This ability can also extend to other racoons too, meaning the total is added to any existing wins, scurrying the racoons closer to their prize.

The second racoon can drop Mystery Symbols onto the reels. They can reveal matching high or low-paying symbols, bolstering the player’s overall heist cut. Just like the Multiplier, more than one racoon can throw mystery symbols, immersing the player into the light-hearted action. Finally, a Wild Rascal can use their gadgets to split symbols into two, meaning win opportunities can rise tenfold.

Landing three Golden Trashcans launch the racoon and player into the Free Spins. All prior features are present throughout Free Spins; meaning the racoons have even more pathways to hit the Junkyard Jackpot.

Before the final Free Spin, the Golden Trash Can reveals a Final Spin Multiplier of x20, x30, x50, or x100. Additional Multipliers can be awarded, and they’re added together with previous Multipliers to accumulate the player a potentially large score.

Fans of the cat caper Feline Fury (2020), the cockerel quest Rocco Gallo (2022) or Play’n GO’s classic spy thriller Mission Cash (2019) will feel right at home with Rascal Riches; as it fuses the worlds of espionage with animal antics.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Rascal Riches is our most daring heist yet. This slot embodies what we’re all about at Play’n GO. This title has cracking action, detailed animation and a fun story that’s sculpted around tight slot mechanics. The wide-ranging Final Spin Multiplier and the low-paying symbols that double as the racoon’s gadgets are great examples of how immersive this slot really is.”