Play’n GO Music launches Piggy Blitz Disco Gold Visualiser

Press release.- Play’n GO has launched its first official music video, the Piggy Blitz Disco Gold visualiser, bringing Mr. Piggy Blitz and his iconic disco vibes to life like never before.

This exclusive three-minute video drops in conjunction with the release of the highly anticipated 6×4 Piggy Blitz Disco Gold online slot. It invites fans and players to groove alongside Mr. Piggy Blitz himself as he lights up the dance floor.

The dynamic video showcases a mashup of the game’s upbeat soundtrack, featuring Mr. Piggy Blitz dancing in perfect sync with the music.

Packed with the neon-lit energy of the 80s and designed to captivate fans of both the game and retro music culture, the video serves as the ultimate soundtrack for Play’n GO’s latest release.

Piggy Blitz Disco Gold is an electrifying 6×4 online slot sequel, immersing players in a world of 80s disco fun. The game is filled with features like Cash Coins, Piggy Banks, and the Gold Piggy Feature, giving players endless opportunities to hit massive prizes, with potential wins up to x5,000 of their stake.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Play’n GO said: “The Play’n GO Music team has worked tirelessly to create something truly special for our fans, capturing the excitement and energy of Piggy Blitz Disco Gold in a way that will resonate with both iGaming fans and music lovers.

“The Piggy Blitz IP’s legendary retro style has never looked better – and we can’t wait for everyone to hit play, get grooving, and experience the thrill of the disco dancefloor.”