Play’n GO brings back Piggy Blitz in its latest release: Piggy Blitz Disco Gold

Piggy Blitz Disco Gold takes players back to the groovy days of the 1970s.

Press release.- The dazzling dancefloor of Piggy Blitz returns with Piggy Blitz Disco Gold, the latest 6×4 online slot sensation from Play’n GO, boasting immersive features and endearing characters.

The dancefloor is calling, and it’s shining brighter than ever! Piggy Blitz Disco Gold takes players back to the groovy days of the 1970s – where neon lights and disco beats set the stage for high-energy spins and big-time wins. The player’s favourite pigs are back, bringing glittering Cash Coins and the exclusive Gold Piggy Feature to this glitzy slot adventure.

The game electrifies with its 6×4 reel setup, offering players multiple opportunities to cash in on the juicy rewards with its 4,096 ways to win. Players can land Cash Coins with values ranging up to x25 for their bet. Piggy Bank symbols on reels one and six collect these prizes, and landing two Piggy Banks doubles the winnings. The excitement peaks when Minor, Major, and Mega Cash Coins offer up to x1,000 the bet, while the unpredictable Gold Piggy Feature surprises players with instant prizes from 10x up to a massive x5,000 their bet.

Free Spins are triggered by landing three to six Scatters, unlocking a choice between Blitz Spinz, Free Spinz, or Mystery Spinz. Blitz Spinz activates all Cash Coins and Piggy Banks, while Free Spinz brings multipliers and extra stages for bigger wins. Can’t decide? Mystery Spinz ensures a dynamic experience with random surprises every time.

The fans of the original Piggy Blitz will feel right at home with familiar faces and nostalgic retro themes. With its high-energy visuals and groovy pig characters, the slot shares a thematic vibe with other animal-themed Play’n GO favourites like Colt Lightning Firestorm and Ruff Heist.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin, said: “Piggy Blitz Disco Gold is all about bringing that disco, Animal Slot fun to the iGaming world. Players loved the original Piggy Blitz, and we’ve brought it back bigger, bolder, and oinkier than ever. With massive reward potential, a vibrant vintage aesthetic, and unpredictable gameplay, this slot will draw in new and experienced slot fans alike.”

With its lively visuals, engaging features, and the tight Gold Piggy Feature, Piggy Blitz Disco Gold promises to be a future classic contender for fans of the original and players looking for a new dynamic slot IP to sink their teeth into. Step onto the disco floor and see if you can keep up with the tail-wagging beat.