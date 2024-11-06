Find out why Play’n GO is in pole position on sustainability

Vanessa Arenram, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Play’n GO, shares insights into the work the company has done to set a new standard in sustainable entertainment.

Press release.- Play’n GO is a company whose goal has always been to be “the best entertainment supplier there is.” Under that premise, the company has worked to pioneer a new era of sustainable entertainment.

From advancing its carbon measurement capabilities to significantly reducing its footprint through a Digital First approach, Play’n GO is “supercharging its climate journey ahead.”

Its goal is simple yet ambitious: to have the lowest carbon footprint portfolio in the industry and be the supplier of choice for operators prioritising sustainable entertainment.

In the following article, Vanessa Arenram, director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Play’n GO, elaborates on how the company is working to achieve that goal. Vanessa led the development and implementation of the company’s ESG strategy and played a central role in the co-opting and authoring of Play’n GO’s Sustainability Report.

Establishing a robust carbon footprint baseline

We recently achieved a key milestone with the establishment of a carbon footprint baseline for 2023. After having developed our data management capabilities over the past several years, with valuable support from our sustainability platform partner, Position Green, we have a comprehensive picture of our emissions, totalling just over 1500 MTCO2e with an allowance for a 5 per cent margin of error. This creates a strong foundation for tracking progress and setting ambitious reduction targets.

Our journey in carbon measurement has shown clear progress over the past three years and by continuously refining our data, we have improved the understanding of our impact and can act with conviction and purpose.

A closer look at key emission categories

While carbon standards and best practices continue developing, understanding the details of our footprint is key to targeted reductions. For the 2023 base year, we have further categorised our Scope 3 emissions (supply-chain emissions), setting a standard to reflect our industry’s unique dynamics.

Business travel represents a major part of our emissions profile along with Events & Conferences. While all travel emissions are compensated, with executive travel being compensated by 200 per cent, our teams are continuously exploring innovative ways to reduce this impact.

Scope 2 emissions (purchased electricity) have been greatly reduced through the completion of our shift to Digital First and we remain on track to achieve our 2024 goal of an 80 per cent year-on-year reduction.

Digital first: impact through innovation

Sustainability is not just about tracking emissions—it is about creating meaningful change.

Our commitment to waste reduction has been reinforced by our Digital First culture, enabling us to cut down on both physical and digital waste across our operations. By embracing digital tools such as Microsoft Teams and Asana for collaboration, planning and administration, we have significantly reduced our physical footprint. Although measuring emissions remains complex, the impact of our digital transformation is clear: less waste, fewer resources consumed, and a lighter footprint overall.

The future of sustainable entertainment

Through the establishment of a reliable baseline for our carbon footprint and embracing a Digital First approach, we are paving the way for more ambitious sustainability initiatives, and we are excited about the road ahead.

From data-driven carbon reductions to further innovations in making our content offering the most sustainable in the marketplace, we are fully invested in making Play’n GO—and the gaming industry—a force for good.

Investing in the future of Climate Action

While reduction and offsetting continue to be key on our continued journey, we recognise it is not going to be enough in itself. By supporting climate pioneers such as Climeworks and Ocean Cleanup, we are investing in the future of climate action and scale-up of climate tech. Looking to start your climate journey? Check out The Climate Pledge at www.theclimatepledge.com.