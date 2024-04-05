Play’n GO launches Play’n GO Music x MoneyGram Haas F1 Team collaboration

Race fans will now get a behind-the-scenes look at the soundtracks that inspire the team.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fans will be able to listen to Team Principal Ayao Komatsu’s pre-race playlist.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced a collaboration between Play’n GO Music and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, which kicks off with Team Principal Ayao Komatsu sharing his personal pre-race playlist with fans ahead of his home race in Japan this weekend.

Launched in 2023, Play’n GO Music aims to showcase the musical talent behind so many of Play’n GO’s flagship games. This music division of the global gaming studio is also partnering up with artists from around the world to create new music, and this latest venture sees MoneyGram Haas F1 get involved in the project.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fans will be able to listen to Team Principal Ayao Komatsu’s pre-race playlist, an eclectic mix of classical orchestral symphonies fused with modern-day rock, rap, and pop.

Listeners will delight in the contrasting lyrical sounds that Komatsu uses to get in the zone on race weekends and can feel like part of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team ahead of the Japanese race, with further collaborations to follow throughout the season.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and Co-Founder of Play’n GO said: “We are so excited about Play’n GO Music and to welcome MoneyGram Haas F1 Team into the project. Race fans will now get a behind-the-scenes look at the soundtracks that inspire the team at the track week in, and week out.

“We’re thankful to Ayao for sharing the music that matters to him ahead of his home race this weekend, and we can’t wait to hear from the rest of the team throughout the season. Best of luck to everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in Japan this weekend – we’re all behind you!”

Play’n GO is a sponsor of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.